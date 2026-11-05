LF Networking Announces Keynote Lineup for Global ONE Summit 2026, December 10-11, 2026 in Tokyo

Global industry leaders to explore AI-native networking, agentic AI infrastructure and edge AI in the world of open collaboration

Summary

At Open Networking and Edge (ONE) Summit, global technology leaders will examine how AI, automation and open source are transforming networking infrastructure and accelerating real-world innovation.

Keynote speakers from SoftBank, NTT, NGNM Alliance, AI-RAN Alliance, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Linux Foundation will share perspectives on the future of AI-native networking, 6G and edge infrastructure.

The community-driven program spans four technical tracks, complemented by dedicated SONiC, RAN and OpenAN workshops and mini-summits.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2026 – Linux Foundation Networking (LFN), the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, today announced the keynote speaker lineup for ONE Summit Japan 2026 , taking place alongside Open Source Summit Japan , Dec. 10-11 in Tokyo. Featuring leaders across organizations and industries, the program will explore how AI, automation and open source collaboration are reshaping networking infrastructure and accelerating innovation across communications, cloud, telecom and enterprise ecosystems.

As AI and distributed computing transform infrastructure requirements, networks are evolving into programmable platforms capable of supporting real-time intelligence, autonomous operations and increasingly complex workloads. ONE Summit Japan's keynote program will examine this transformation, from the convergence of AI and networking to advances in cloud-native and edge infrastructure, open APIs and automation. Speakers will connect emerging technologies with real-world deployment challenges, business opportunities and the role of open source collaboration in building more intelligent, interoperable networks.

“Open Networking and Edge Summit has evolved as the only neutral, global, open networking event over the past decade, and I’m excited to launch the next generation with AI at the center of all discussions,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT at the Linux Foundation. “ONE Summit brings together the brightest minds in AI-native networking, edge computing and IoT, providing a global forum for conversations connecting the leaders shaping industry strategy with the open source communities building the infrastructure to make it possible.”

Featured keynote speakers include:

Ryuji Wakikawa, head of Research Institute of Advanced Technology, SoftBank

Masahisa Kawashima, IOWN technology director, IOWN Development Office, R&D Planning Department, NTT

Marlan Macklin , deputy principal director for FutureG in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E))

Anita Döhler, CEO, NGMN Alliance

Alex Choi, executive director, AI-RAN Alliance

Arpit Joshipura , general manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation

The keynote program is complemented by previously announced community-selected breakout sessions covering topics such as agentic AI and autonomous network operations; 6G, AI-RAN and open source RAN; edge AI and digital twins; and cloud-native infrastructure. Sessions also explore open source projects and initiatives including OCUDU, CAMARA, SONiC and StratoWeave, connecting emerging technologies with practical applications across telecom, cloud and enterprise networks.

Featured sessions from LFN member organizations include:

AI-Native Network Architecture Across the Edge-to-Core Continuum — Hui Deng and Wenhai Li, Huawei

Agentic AI Orchestration & Integration in Autonomous Network — Sreekanth Sasidharan and Ullas Krishnan, Infosys

AI-RAN Platform for ISAC: Enabling Multimodal AI at the Edge — Hidetsugu Sugiyama, Red Hat

Make YAML Dumb Again: The Config as Data Approach — Gergely Csatari, Nokia; Liam Fallon, Ericsson Software Technology

Bringing Closed-Loop Automation to Transport Networks: An Introduction to StratoWeave — Ian Farrer, Deutsche Telekom AG.

Additional Workshops and Mini-Summits

ONE Summit Japan will also feature dedicated SONiC, RAN and OpenAN workshops and mini-summits on Dec. 11, offering deeper dives into open source networking, AI-RAN, autonomous networks and emerging technologies. These sessions provide additional opportunities for technical collaboration, knowledge sharing and engagement with the communities driving innovation.

Explore the ONE Summit 2026 program and register by Nov. 23 to get the Standard registration rate. Learn more about LF Networking at lfnetworking.org .

About LF Networking

LF Networking (LFN) is the Linux Foundation’s collaboration hub for AI-native open networking, uniting a global ecosystem of developers, operators, cloud providers, enterprises, vendors, and system integrators to advance autonomous networks for the Agentic AI era. LFN provides open governance and a neutral home for community-driven projects spanning network automation, cloud-native infrastructure, Open RAN, edge, data plane performance, and AI-native networking. By bringing together open source projects, standards communities, and industry stakeholders, LFN accelerates interoperable architectures and real-world solutions across telecom, cloud, and enterprise networks.