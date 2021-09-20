Abstract:

Much of the world is rebounding from the economically crippling lockdowns of COVID-19, and hiring people with the right skills is proving to be a challenge. Nowhere is this more true than in the technology sector. The talent gap that existed before the pandemic has worsened due to an acceleration of cloud-native adoption as remote work has gone mainstream. With talent shortages around the globe, training existing staff has become even more important to meet the needs of migrations to the cloud and leverage open source technologies tied to those migrations.

To shed light on these changes and challenges, the Linux Foundation, once again, teamed up with edX to produce our 9th annual Open Source Jobs Report. The 2021 report provides actionable insights on the state of open source talent that employers can use to inform their hiring, training, and diversity awareness efforts. It also provides IT professionals with clear, unbiased insights on which skills are most marketable and how reskilling and certifications benefit job seekers as a differentiator in the hiring process.